13-y-o Dusean Brayne missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica -- An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Dusean Brayne of Gutter district in St James who has been missing since March 25.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall. Reports from the Granville Police are that about 5:00 pm, Dusean was last seen at home wearing a black shirt, black shorts and a pair of black shoes. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dusean Brayne is being asked to contact the Granville Police at 876-952-3337, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Dusean Brayne was made available.