13-y-o Jessica Brooks is missing

HANOVER, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Jessica Brooks, of Woodland in Hopewell, Hanover, who has been missing since Friday, May 14.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about five feet tall.

Reports are that Jessica was last seen in the Great River area about 7:30 pm, wearing a blue floral dress and a pair of red slippers. All efforts to locate her have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jessica Brooks is asked to contact the Sandy Bay Police Station at 876-953-5312, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.