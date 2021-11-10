13-y-o Old Harbour girl, 9-y-o brother reported missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Thirteen-year-old Rohana Bryan and her nine-year-old brother Rohan Bryan, both from Old Harbour, St Catherine have been missing since Monday when left home to purchase a birthday cake for the teenager.

The police said Rohana is of dark complexion, slim build and about 4 feet 11 inches tall. There are fingers missing on both her hands. Rohan is of dark complexion, medium build and about 3 feet 7 inches tall. He sports a cornrowed hairstyle.

According to the police, Rohana, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, November 7, left home with her brother to purchase cake in the Old Harbour Town centre about 11:00 am. An alarm was raised when neither child returned home.

At the time they went missing, Rohana was dressed in a lime green blouse, lime green tights and a pair of lime green sneakers. Rohan was dressed a plaid, green and blue short-sleeved shirt, grey shorts with white stripes and a pair of red sneakers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rohana and Rohan Bryan is asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-943-7799, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.