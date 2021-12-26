13-y-o Trelawny girl goes missing on Christmas Eve

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Mecakla Clarke, otherwise called 'Criss-Ann', of Mahogany Hall district, Trelawny, who has been missing since Friday, December 24.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports are that about 10:00 pm, family members discovered that Mecakla was missing from home and raised an alarm. However, all attempts to locate her since have failed. When last seen she was dressed in a blue blouse and pink pants.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Mecakla Clarke is being asked to contact the Stewart Town Police at 876-612-0306, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.