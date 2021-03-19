13-y-o girl found hanging by electrical cord, suicide suspected

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A teenaged girl is suspected to have committed suicide at her Jones Avenue home in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Wednesday.

According to the police, the 13-year-old was at home with her sibling about 9:30 pm when she was found hanging by an electrical cord.

The police did not give the child's name.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that she was a student at the Edith Dalton James High School.