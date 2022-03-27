13-y-o student stabbed to death, uncle taken into custody

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A 13-year-old student was stabbed to death in Clarendon Sunday morning and his 22-year-old uncle has since been taken into custody in relation to the incident.

The incident happened in the Morant Housing Scheme in Clarendon.

The deceased has been identified as Omarion Haniford, a student of Kellits High School.

The police reported that about 9:15 am, the teen was attacked and stabbed several times. The police were summoned, and the teen was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police said the uncle, whom it is said is of unsound mind, was detained. He is presently in custody at the Crofts Hill Police Station.

It is the third killing of a student since Monday.

David Dunkley