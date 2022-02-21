13-year-old Daniel Lester missing since Saturday

ST ANDREW, Jamaica - An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Daniel Lester, otherwise called 'Tatty', of Charles Town, Above Rocks, St Andrew who has been missing since Saturday, February 19.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 168 centimetres (five feet six inches ) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 2:00 pm, Daniel was last seen at home wearing dark blue leggings, navy blue-and-white t-shirt and a pair of light blue slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Daniel Lester is being asked to contact the Constant Spring Police at (876) 924- 1421, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.