13-year-old among three teens charged with murder

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A 13-year-old boy is among three teenagers charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm in connection with the November 11 killing of 19-year-old Romario Barnes otherwise called 'Bududup'.

The other two teens are 15 and 18 years of age. All three teens are from the Bull Savannah District in St Elizabeth.

Police reports are that about 7:30 pm, Barnes went to visit the mother of his child when he was approached by the teens and another man. It is reported that an argument developed and Barnes was shot.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The teens were later arrested and charged on Tuesday, December 7 following a question and answer interview.

The police said they are searching for the other man involved.



Kasey Williams