130 new COVID cases, 4 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 130 new cases of COVID-19 and four confirmed virus related deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 47,150 and the death toll to 838.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness today, the latest deaths include a 58-year-old male from Manchester and a 74-year-old female from St Catherine. A 33-year-old female from St James and a 60-year-old male from Portland, whose deaths were formerly under investigation were today confirmed as virus fatalities.

The ministry also reported nine more deaths under investigation and another death as coincidental.

Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 70 females and 60 males with ages ranging from three years to 95 years. The cases were recorded in St Catherine (44), Kingston and St Andrew (41), Manchester (11), St Thomas (eight), St James (seven), Westmoreland (six), St Mary (five), St Ann (three), Hanover (two), Trelawny (two), and St Elizabeth (one).

The ministry also reported 134 recoveries, for a total 22,895. There are 23,069 active cases of the virus on the island.

