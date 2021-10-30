132 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 12 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 132 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Friday, October 29, bringing the local infection total to 88,907 and the virus death toll to 2,229.

The new cases comprise 84 females and 48 males with ages ranging from six months to 91 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (38), Kingston and St Andrew (31), St Elizabeth (14), Clarendon (12), Portland (eight), Manchester and Westmoreland (seven each), St James (five), Hanover and St Mary (three each), St Thomas (two), St Ann and Trelawny (one each).

The deceased are:

A 77-year-old female from Westmoreland

A 54-year-old male from Westmoreland

A 76-year-old male from Westmoreland

A 78-year-old male from Westmoreland

A 96-year-old male from Westmoreland

A 78-year-old male from Westmoreland

A 69-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

A 57-year-old female from Hanover

A 57-year-old male from Westmoreland

A 55-year-old male from Westmoreland

A 60-year-old female from Westmoreland

A 71-year-old male from Westmoreland

The deaths occurred between July 7 and October 28, 2021.

In the meantime, 181 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 57,732.

Currently, 296 people are hospitalised, 27 of which are severely ill, while 10 are critically ill and 71 are moderately ill.

There are 28,323 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.