133 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica on Wednesday reported 133 new COVID-19 cases and eight virus-related deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 89,349 and the death toll to 2,257.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths occurred between September 13 and October 27.

They included five people from St Elizabeth; three men, ages 34, 63 and 87 and two women, ages 92 and 89. Two women, ages 40 and 62, from St James and a 62-year-old male from Westmoreland also died.

Of the 133 newly reported cases there were 71 females and 62 males with ages ranging from eight days to 94 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (32), St Catherine (29), Manchester (17), Clarendon (13), St Elizabeth (12), St Thomas (10), St James (eight), Westmoreland, Hanover (three each), St Mary, Portland and St Ann (two each).

The country also recorded 137 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 58,576.

There are currently 27,894 confirmed active cases on the island.