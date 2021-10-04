13 COVID fatalities, 213 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's coronavirus death toll inched closer to the 2,000 mark on Sunday, with 13 more fatalities recorded during the day.

Five of the victims were from Kingston and St Andrew — three men ages 62, 75, and 86, along with two women ages 31 and 85. Three victims — two men ages 44 and 83 and a 32-year-old woman — were from Trelawny.

Two of the latest deaths were from St Catherine including a 77-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman.

The other victims were an 85-year-old man from Clarendon, a 77-year-old man from St Ann and a 27-year-old man from St Mary.

Three of the deaths were previously reported under investigation. The deaths were recorded between August 18 and October 2.

One more death was reported as coincidental on Monday, while another was reported under investigation.

The island's virus toll now stands at 1,922.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said the island recorded 213 new cases of the virus, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 84,914.

The new cases comprise 122 females and 91 males with ages ranging from 44 days to 95 years.

The ministry said 61 of the new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 30 in St Catherine, 28 in St Ann, 18 in St James, 17 in St Mary, 13 in Manchester, 12 in St Thomas, nine in Portland, eight in Trelawny, seven in St Elizabeth, four each in Hanover and Westmoreland, and two in Clarendon.

The ministry further reported 157 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 53,404. There are 29,006 active cases on the island.

