13 COVID fatalities, 63 new virus cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Thirteen Jamaicans have become the latest COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the island's virus death toll to 1,153.

Seven of the deaths were previously reported under investigation.

Five of the victims were from Hanover — including four females ages 27, 81, 82, and 88 and a 66-year-old-male. Three of the victims were from Manchester - a 68-year-old and a 83-year-old female, along with an 84-year-old male.

Two of the reported deaths — a 59-year-old male and a 52-year-old female — were from Kingston and St Andrew. The remaining victims were a 43-year-old male from St Ann, an 86-year-old male from Trelawny, and a 97-year-old female from St Elizabeth.

Another death was reported as coincidental.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said the island recorded 63 new cases of the virus, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 51,046.

The new cases comprise 36 females and 27 males with ages ranging from six to 80 years.

The ministry said 16 of the new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 12 each in St James and Westmoreland, 10 in St Catherine, six in St Ann, two each in Hanover and Trelawny, and one each in Clarendon, Portland, and St Mary.

The ministry further reported 1,075 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 45,282. There are 4,259 active cases on the island.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.