13 more deaths, 334 new COVID cases in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 334 new COVID-19 cases and 13 virus-related deaths on Tuesday, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 55,790 and the confirmed deaths to 1,254.

The new cases comprise 204 females and 130 males with ages ranging from four months to 92 years.

According to the ministry, 82 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 40 in Manchester, 36 in St Catherine, 32 in St James, 27 in St Thomas, 25 each in St Ann and St Elizabeth, 24 in Clarendon, 22 in Westmoreland, nine each in Hanover and Trelawny, two in Portland, and one in St Mary.

Meanwhile, four of the latest deaths are from Kingston and St Andrew — including two females ages 80 and 84 and two males ages 52 and 55. Three of the victims were females from Clarendon (ages 60, 74 and 88), while two females ages 32 and 58 and an 83-year-old male were from St Catherine. The remaining victims were two males, ages 46 and 56, from St Elizabeth and a 58-year-old female from Manchester.

The ministry further reported 28 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 47,333. There are 6,836 active cases on the island.

