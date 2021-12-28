13 perish in motor vehicle crashes since Christmas Eve —RSU

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The appeal by the Road Safety Unit (RSU) for Jamaicans to “give the gift of safety” over the Christmas holidays and beyond appears to have not been heeded sufficiently as at least 13 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes between Christmas Eve, December 24 and Tuesday, December 28.

This has pushed the tally of road traffic fatalities in 2021 to 473. This is 40 more than the 433 who were killed in motor vehicle collisions during 2020.

The 473 fatalities are the result of 326 fatal accidents. According to the RSU, fatal crashes and fatalities have both increased by ten per cent when compared with the similar period in 2020.

The RSU is also reporting the following:

· During curfew hours, 154 people have been killed in 127 fatal crashes since the start of the year.

· Fatalities during curfew hours account for 33 per cent of the total fatalities this year.

· Pedestrians account for 20 per cent of the road users killed since the start of the year.

· Pedal cyclists account for six per cent; private motor vehicle drivers account for 20 per cent, private motor vehicle passengers account for 13 per cent, and motorcyclists account for 34 per cent of those killed.

Overall, the group classified as “vulnerable road users” which is made up of pedestrians, pedal cyclists, motorcyclists and pillion riders, account for 62 per cent of the road users killed since January 1.

Meanwhile, males account for 89 per cent and females account for eleven per cent of the road fatalities.

A breakdown by parish shows the following:

-Westmoreland accounts for 12 per cent of all traffic fatalities.

-St Catherine accounts for 18 per cent.

Area 1 (Trelawny, St James, Hanover, Westmoreland) accounts for 28 per cent.

Area 2 (Portland, St Mary, St Ann) accounts for 12 per cent.

- Area 3 (Clarendon, Manchester, Elizabeth) accounts for 22 per cent.

-Area 4 (St Andrew Central, St Andrew South, Kingston Eastern, Kingston Central and Kingston Western) accounts for 13 per cent.

-Area 5 (St Andrew North, St Catherine North, St Catherine South and St Thomas) accounts for 24 per cent of the road fatalities since the start of the year.