14,000 targeted in COVID vaccine blitz today

KINGSTON, Jamaica— As the Ministry of Health and Wellness enters its final day of the islandwide vaccination blitz, it has set a target to inoculate some 14,000 Jamaicans today.

These people are invited to make an appointment online, by telephone, or by registering on spot to be vaccinated at the blitz sites across the island.

All the centres are expected to open at 10:00 am and close at 4:00 pm or when the blitz site has utilised its allocated COVID-19 vaccines, the ministry said.

The following blitz sites will operate across the island today:

Kingston & St Andrew: National Arena, St Joseph's Hospital, Good Samaritan Inn and Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre;

St Thomas: Morant Bay Health Centre;

St Catherine: Twickenham Park Open Bible Church, Linstead Anglican Church, Old Harbour Civic Centre, Eltham High School;

Clarendon: Denbigh Agricultural Showground;

Manchester: Mandeville Regional Hospital;

St Elizabeth: Junction, Santa Cruz and Black River health centres;

Hanover: Hopewell Sports Complex;

St James: Montego Bay Convention Centre, Catherine Hall Complex, Sandals Inn (Kent Ave), John's Hall Primary;

St Ann: St Ann's Bay Baptist Church and Alexandra Community Hospital;

St Mary: Gayle Civic Centre;

Portland: Buff Bay Primary, Port Antonio and Fair Prospect health centres;

Trelawny: Falmouth, Wait-a-Bit, Rio Bueno and Duanvale health centres;

Westmoreland: Darliston, Negril, Bluefields and Savanna-la-mar health centres.