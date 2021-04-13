14,000 targeted in COVID vaccine blitz today

14,000 targeted in COVID vaccine blitz todayTuesday, April 13, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— As the Ministry of Health and Wellness enters its final day of the islandwide vaccination blitz, it has set a target to inoculate some 14,000 Jamaicans today.
These people are invited to make an appointment online, by telephone, or by registering on spot to be vaccinated at the blitz sites across the island.
All the centres are expected to open at 10:00 am and close at 4:00 pm or when the blitz site has utilised its allocated COVID-19 vaccines, the ministry said.
The following blitz sites will operate across the island today:
Kingston & St Andrew: National Arena, St Joseph's Hospital, Good Samaritan Inn and Mona Ageing and Wellness Centre;
St Thomas: Morant Bay Health Centre;
St Catherine: Twickenham Park Open Bible Church, Linstead Anglican Church, Old Harbour Civic Centre, Eltham High School;
Clarendon: Denbigh Agricultural Showground;
Manchester: Mandeville Regional Hospital;
St Elizabeth: Junction, Santa Cruz and Black River health centres;
Hanover: Hopewell Sports Complex;
St James: Montego Bay Convention Centre, Catherine Hall Complex, Sandals Inn (Kent Ave), John's Hall Primary;
St Ann: St Ann's Bay Baptist Church and Alexandra Community Hospital;
St Mary: Gayle Civic Centre;
Portland: Buff Bay Primary, Port Antonio and Fair Prospect health centres;
Trelawny: Falmouth, Wait-a-Bit, Rio Bueno and Duanvale health centres;
Westmoreland: Darliston, Negril, Bluefields and Savanna-la-mar health centres.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy