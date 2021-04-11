14-y-o Carla Richardson of Trelawny missing

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Carla Richardson of Faith Avenue, Duanvale in Trelawny who has been reported missing since Friday, April 9.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about five feet five inches tall.

Reports from the Clark's Town Police are that Carla was last seen at home about 12:00 pm, her mode of dress is unknown.

Anyone knowing Carla's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Clark's Town Police at 876-954-1080, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.