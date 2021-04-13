14-y-o Tiffany Jervis of Spanish Town missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Tiffany Jervis, a student of Brunswick Avenue, Spanish Town in St Catherine, who has been missing since Saturday, April 10.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and about four feet five inches tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that Tiffany was last seen at home about 6:00 pm, and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing Tiffany's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.