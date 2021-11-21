14-y-o boy charged after third burglary attempt at Manchester man's house

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Lawmen assigned to the Christiana Police arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy with house breaking and larceny following an incident in Cobla district, Christiana in Manchester on Wednesday, November 17.

Reports are that the boy pried open the back door of a man’s house twice and stole a total of J$80,000 from a drawer. He then attempted to break into the house a third time when he was caught. The police were summoned and he was taken into custody.

The young boy was charged after a question and answer session was conducted in the presence of his parents and attorney.

He is to appear before the Porus Children’s Court on Tuesday, December 7.