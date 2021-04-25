14-y-o boy charged with rape, sexual touching

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy with rape and sexual touching following an incident the occurred along Wellington Street in Kingston on Monday, April 19.

The police said that about 4:30 pm, the accused went to the complainant where he fondled her and had sexual intercourse with her.

A parent of the complainant caught the accused in the act and handed him over to the police.

Lawmen said the 14-year-old was charged yesterday.

His court date is being finalised.