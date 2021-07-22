14-y-o dies in suspected drowning in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica — Firefighters are now trying to retrieve the body of 14-year-old Christophe Lyn who is suspected to have drowned in a tank in Lincoln, Browns Town, St Ann.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that about 11:30, Lynch's grandmother was alerted by one of her neighbours that the boy was in a 10-feet deep tank on their property where he had allegedly gone to swim.

More information later.