14-y-o girl suspected to have committed suicide in McCook's Pen

14-y-o girl suspected to have committed suicide in McCook's PenFriday, December 17, 2021
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - A 14-year-old girl is suspected to have committed suicide at her home in McCook's Pen in St Catherine on Friday afternoon.
The deceased has been identified as Rihanna Campbell, a student of Innswood High School in St Catherine.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that the teenager was found by a family member hanging from the ceiling of her bedroom about 1:00 pm.
An alarm was raised and the police were alerted to the area.
The body was later removed to the morgue pending a post mortem.
Family members and relatives are said to be shaken by the incident as Rihanna was described as a quiet child.
Investigations are ongoing.
