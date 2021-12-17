14-y-o girl suspected to have committed suicide in McCook's Pen

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - A 14-year-old girl is suspected to have committed suicide at her home in McCook's Pen in St Catherine on Friday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Rihanna Campbell, a student of Innswood High School in St Catherine.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that the teenager was found by a family member hanging from the ceiling of her bedroom about 1:00 pm.

An alarm was raised and the police were alerted to the area.

The body was later removed to the morgue pending a post mortem.

Family members and relatives are said to be shaken by the incident as Rihanna was described as a quiet child.

Investigations are ongoing.