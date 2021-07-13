14-y-o in custody for double murder

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Westmoreland police are reporting that a 14-year-old has been arrested and charged, while three suspects are on the run, for a double murder that occurred about 3:45 am Tuesday in the community of Russia, Savanna-la-Mar.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that armed men broke into a house in the community and opened gunfire hitting three occupants of the home while they were asleep.

Deceased are 22-year-old Anthony Godfrey, also called “Tan Suh”, of a Hudson Street, Savanna-la-Mar address; and his 19-year-old girlfriend Chrissan Brooks of Truro District, Frome, both in Westmoreland. A third individual is said to be in stable condition in hospital.

Tensions are building in the Westmoreland community as it is believed that there is an internal feud taking place that is threatening to escalate.

Rosalee Wood