14-year-old Andre Shedden missing

14-year-old Andre Shedden missingSunday, March 06, 2022
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Andre Shedden of Windsor Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine who has been missing since Thursday , March 3.
He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 137 centimetres [four-feet six-inches] tall.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 2:00 pm, Andre was last seen at home wearing a blue shirt, black jeans shorts and a pair of yellow slippers. He has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Andre Shedden is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876- 984-2305, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
