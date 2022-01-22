14-year-old Caymanas Bay girl goes missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Staceyan Blackwood of Glade district, Caymanas Bay, St Catherine who has been missing since Friday, January 21.

Staceyan is of dark complexion, medium build and about 152 centimetres (five-feet) tall.

Reports from the Central Village Police are that about 3:10 pm, Staceyan was last seen in White Marl in the parish dressed in a blue tunic, white blouse, white socks and a plain of black shoes. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Staceyan Blackwood is asked to contact the Central Village Police at 876-984-2644, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.