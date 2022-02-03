14-year-old Jamaican-born girl shot and killed in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Canada – A 14-year-old Jamaican-born girl was shot and killed in mysterious circumstances at an apartment building in Mississauga in Ontario, Canada on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Taffash Riley, otherwise called 'Lilly'.

According to a report from Canada's CTV News, Taffash migrated to Canada from Jamaica with her parents and her brother in 2012.

The Peel Regional Police said they were called to the apartment building sometime after 9:00 pm Tuesday after a resident found the teen in the stairwell on the third floor suffering from a bullet wound.

Medical personnel later pronounced her dead at the scene.

The police are treating the teenager's death as "suspicious", but the circumstances under which she died are not clear.

Taffash's older brother spoke to CTV News, but did not reveal his identity or voice on camera. The report, however, said that he informed that his family was in shock at her demise.

Meanwhile, the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB), where Taffash was a Grade 9 student, expressed sadness at her passing.

"As a Catholic community, we pray for the young woman, her family and friends," said a statement from the school board on Wednesday.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe account was set up by Sarah McDermott, a woman purporting to be a neighbour of the grieving family.

"The Riley family came from Jamaica in 2012 and do not have family here in Canada. It is just mom, dad and son. Their wish is to bring their daughter home," wrote McDermott.

"My heart is broken, and my faith in humanity is at an all-time low, knowing someone could take a 14-year-old girl's life," she added.

Up to Thursday morning, CAD$9,525 has been raised out of a total of CAD$15,000 in the fundraising effort.