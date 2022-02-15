14-year-old Louisiana student arrested on V-Day after trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend

14-year-old Louisiana student arrested on V-Day after trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriendTuesday, February 15, 2022
A 14-year-old girl was arrested on Valentine's Day after she reportedly hired a hitman to kill her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend, according to Baton Rouge Police.
According to detectives, the teenager tried to hire a hitman from “rentahitman.com.”
An administrator from the website alerted local authorities and reported the incident.
Due to her age, police have not released the suspect's name.
The teen was booked into East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center in Louisiana for solicitation of murder.
