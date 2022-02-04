14-year-old Moneika Williams missing

14-year-old Moneika Williams missingFriday, February 04, 2022
|
HANOVER, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Moneika Williams, a student of McQuarrie in Hopewell, Hanover who has been missing since Monday, January 31.
She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 142 centimetres (four feet, eight inches) tall.
Reports from the Sandy Bay Police are that Moneika was last seen at home wearing a yellow blouse, black shoes and carrying a multi-coloured handbag.
Efforts to contact her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Moneika Williams is being asked to contact the Sandy Bay Police at (876) 953-5312, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy