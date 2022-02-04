14-year-old Moneika Williams missing

HANOVER, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Moneika Williams, a student of McQuarrie in Hopewell, Hanover who has been missing since Monday, January 31.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 142 centimetres (four feet, eight inches) tall.

Reports from the Sandy Bay Police are that Moneika was last seen at home wearing a yellow blouse, black shoes and carrying a multi-coloured handbag.

Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Moneika Williams is being asked to contact the Sandy Bay Police at (876) 953-5312, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.