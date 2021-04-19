14-year-old Naomi Downer missing since February

TRELAWNY, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Naomi Downer of Coopers' Pen district in Trelawny who has been missing since February 2021.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports are that Naomi was last seen in her community sometime in February. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Naomi Downer is being asked to contact the Falmouth Police at 876- 954-3271, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.