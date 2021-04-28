14-year-old Shakera Shaw missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Shakera Shaw, a student of Balcombe Drive, Kingston 11, who has been missing since yesterday.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 132 centimetres (4 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens Police are that about 5:00 pm, Shakera was last seen at home wearing a jeans dress and a pair of blue slippers. She has not heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts Shakera Shaw is being asked to contact the Olympic Gardens Police at 876-923-5468, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.