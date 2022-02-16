14-year-old Timara Jones missing since Sunday

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Fourteen-year-old Timara Jones of Ferguson Drive, Kingston 11, has been missing since Sunday, February 13.

She is of dark brown complexion and about 158 centimetres (five feet two inches) tall.

Reports from the Seaview Gardens Police are that about 6:30 pm, Jones was last seen at home before she went missing. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Timara Jones is being asked to contact the Seaview Gardens Police at 876-901-9423, police 119

emergency number or the nearest police station.