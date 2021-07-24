142 new COVID cases, five more deaths in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The island recorded 142 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths on Friday, bringing the infection total to 51,828 and total deaths to 1,173.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 80 females and 62 males with ages ranging from five months to 84 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (49), St Catherine and St James (20 each), Manchester (16), Westmoreland (13), Hanover and St Elizabeth (10 each), St Mary (two), St Thomas and Trelawny (one each).

Among the latest deaths are a 72-year-old male from St James; a 51-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; a 38-year-old male from St James; an 83-year-old male from St Thomas; and a 68-year-old male from St Elizabeth

Jamaica had 24 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 46,818.

Currently, 143 people are hospitalised; 16 of which are critically ill, while 32 are moderately ill.