142 new COVID cases, five more deaths in Jamaica

142 new COVID cases, five more deaths in JamaicaSaturday, July 24, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The island recorded 142 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths on Friday, bringing the infection total to 51,828 and total deaths to 1,173.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 80 females and 62 males with ages ranging from five months to 84 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (49), St Catherine and St James (20 each), Manchester (16), Westmoreland (13), Hanover and St Elizabeth (10 each), St Mary (two), St Thomas and Trelawny (one each).
Among the latest deaths are a 72-year-old male from St James; a 51-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; a 38-year-old male from St James; an 83-year-old male from St Thomas; and a 68-year-old male from St Elizabeth
Jamaica had 24 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 46,818.
Currently, 143 people are hospitalised; 16 of which are critically ill, while 32 are moderately ill.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy