143 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 12 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 143 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Thursday, February 10, bringing the infection total to 126,732, and total deaths to 2,720.

The new cases comprise 60 females and 83 males, with ages ranging from 15 days to 95 years.

The cases were recorded in Hanover (32), St James (29), Kingston and St Andrew (17), Clarendon and Manchester (12 each), St Catherine (eight), St Mary (eight), Trelawny (eight), Westmoreland (eight), Portland (five), St Ann (three) and St Elizabeth (one).

The deceased are:

An 84-year-old male from St James. His death was previously under investigation

A 91-year-old male from St Elizabeth

An 85-year-old male from St Elizabeth

An 83-year-old female from St Elizabeth

A 91-year-old male from St Elizabeth

A 43-year-old male from St Elizabeth

A 91-year-old male from St Elizabeth

A 91-year-old male from Trelawny

A 77-year-old female from Trelawny

A 93-year-old female from Westmoreland

An 80-year-old male from Clarendon

A 56-year-old male from Manchester

The deaths occurred between August 2021 and February 2022.

There were 355 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 72,574.

Currently, 359 people are hospitalised, 53 of which are severely ill, while 11 are critically ill and 82 are moderately ill.

The Health Ministry has reported a positivity rate of 17.6 per cent.