144 Royal Caribbean Terriers off to Canada

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Some 144 Royal Caribbean Terriers from the Montego Bay Animal Haven Foundation in St James were sent off to be adopted in Canada on Saturday.

Speaking with OBSERVER ONLINE, Managing Director of the foundation, Tammy Browne, said this initiative “was incredibly important” and is the first of its kind in the entire Caribbean.

The decision to send off the dogs, she said, came as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID has hit everybody hard and what has happened to us and a lot of shelters, is that we just weren't getting the donations that we needed to feed them, so my team and I had to make a smart decision,” she explained.

Browne went on to explain that through some swift actions and careful planning, the dogs were sent to Canada through the Save Our Scruff Foundation and are now living in loving foster homes.

Rochelle Clayton