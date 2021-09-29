144 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, one additional death

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 144 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday, bringing the infection total to 83,486 and the virus death toll to 1,860.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 86 females and 58 males with ages ranging from two months to 95 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (40), St Catherine (39), St James (15), St Mary (14), St Ann (11), Westmoreland (seven), Portland (six), Clarendon (five), Trelawny (four), St Thomas (two), Manchester (one).

The deceased is a 76-year-old male from St Catherine.

The ministry added that five deaths are under investigation.

There are 28,363 active cases after 145 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 52,676.

Currently, 594 people are hospitalised, 94 of which are severely ill, while 34 are critically ill and 141 are moderately ill.