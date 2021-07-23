144 new COVID cases, one more death recorded in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A 57-year-old man from St James is the latest person to die from the coronavirus in Jamaica.

His death was the lone COVID-19 related fatality recorded Thursday and brought Jamaica’s virus death toll 1,168.

In the meantime, the country recorded 144 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 51,686.

Of the 144 newly confirmed cases there were 83 females and 61 males with ages ranging from four days to 86 years.

The cases were recorded in St Ann (33), Kingston and St Andrew (29), St Catherine (19), Westmoreland (16), St Elizabeth (13), Hanover (nine), Manchester (eight), St James (five), St Mary, St Thomas (four each), Clarendon (three), and Trelawny (one).

The country also recorded 21 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 46,794.