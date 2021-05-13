14 more COVID-19 deaths, 98 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness today reported 14 new COVID related deaths and 98 new cases of the virus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 47,020 and the death toll to 834.

The latest deaths include eight people from Trelawny — seven males (ages 42, 66, 81, 66, 61, 88, 69) and one 38-year-old female. Three males — ages 72, 73, and 91 — from St Thomas were also among the latest deaths. A 56-year-old female from St Ann, a 91-year-old male from St Ann and an 83-year-old female from St Mary also succumbed to the virus.

The ministry said five of the newly reported deaths were previously reported as under investigation. The latest deaths were recorded over the period February 15 to May 12.

Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 47 females and 51 males with ages ranging from four days to 89 years. The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (30), St Catherine (22), St James (16), St Mary (10), St Elizabeth (four), Manchester (four), Clarendon (three), Hanover (three), Trelawny (two), Westmoreland (two), Portland (one) and St Ann (one).

The ministry also reported 125 recoveries, for a total 22,761. There are 23,085 active cases of the virus on the island.

