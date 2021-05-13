14 more COVID-19 deaths, 98 new cases

14 more COVID-19 deaths, 98 new casesThursday, May 13, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness today reported 14 new COVID related deaths and 98 new cases of the virus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 47,020 and the death toll to 834.
The latest deaths include eight people from Trelawny — seven males (ages 42, 66, 81, 66, 61, 88, 69) and one 38-year-old female. Three males — ages 72, 73, and 91 — from St Thomas were also among the latest deaths. A 56-year-old female from St Ann, a 91-year-old male from St Ann and an 83-year-old female from St Mary also succumbed to the virus.
The ministry said five of the newly reported deaths were previously reported as under investigation. The latest deaths were recorded over the period February 15 to May 12.
Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 47 females and 51 males with ages ranging from four days to 89 years. The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (30), St Catherine (22), St James (16), St Mary (10), St Elizabeth (four), Manchester (four), Clarendon (three), Hanover (three), Trelawny (two), Westmoreland (two), Portland (one) and St Ann (one).
The ministry also reported 125 recoveries, for a total 22,761. There are 23,085 active cases of the virus on the island.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy