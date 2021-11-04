14 of 15 Pathways children back home… for now

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Fourteen of 15 children who had been remanded to state care after police intervened in cult-like rituals at Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries are back home on a trial basis. One child remains in state care pending the outcome of further investigations.

All agencies working on the case have to wrap up their tasks by January 2022 when the case is back before the courts.

“The decision was made in [Wednesday's] court sitting for the children to be placed with family members for a trial period,” said the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) in a release on Thursday. It added that “a chief officer assigned to the case will continue to monitor these placements with family members”.

“The agency's clinical psychologist will continue to offer psychotherapeutic support. Weekly visits will also be conducted as we track the progress of the children and continue their care plans. Additionally, our Children and Family Support Unit (CFSU) will focus on their educational wellbeing and provide welfare support for the families as the need arises. The unit will also organise parenting workshops to provide coping strategies, build self-esteem and overall healthy parenting practices,” explained CPFSA CEO Rosalee Gage-Grey.

She added that the children are doing well. The CPFSA continues to work with its partners — the Victim Services Division, Child Guidance Clinic and the Jamaica Constabulary Force — in the best interest of the children, said Gage-Grey.

