15-y-o Dayna Fairweather of Lawrence Tavern missing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Dayna Fairweather, otherwise called 'Princess', of George Mason Drive, Lawrence Tavern in St Andrew, who has been missing since Wednesday, May 26.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about five feet six inches tall.

Reports from the Lawrence Police are that Dayna was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dayna Fairweather is asked to contact the Lawrence Tavern Police at 876-942-6322, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.