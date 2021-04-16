15-y-o Ellayah Gray missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Ellayah Gray of Theresa Avenue, Kingston 3 who has been missing since Wednesday.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Mountain View Police are that about 6:43 pm, Ellayah was last seen on Jarrett Lane in the community, dressed in a pink blouse, blue jeans shorts and a pair of white slippers. She has not been heard from since. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ellayah Gray is being asked to contact the Mountain View Police at (876) 930-3207, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.