15-y-o Shantay Edwards of Portmore missing

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Shantay Edwards of 3 West, Greater Portmore in St Catherine, who has been reported missing since Tuesday, May 4.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about five feet six inches tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that Shantay was last seen at home about 3:00 pm wearing a blue shirt and pink tights.

Anyone knowing Shantay's whereabouts is asked to contact the Portmore Police at (876) 989-0623, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.