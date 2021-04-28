15-y-o killed in St Elizabeth hit-and-run

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Police here are reporting that a 15-year-old succumbed to injuries he sustained following a hit-and-run on the Holland Bamboo main road yesterday evening.

He is Jordane Stewart, a student of Maggotty High School in St Elizabeth.

Police reports are that about 6:50 pm, Stewart was riding his bicycle on the thoroughfare.

On reaching the vicinity of Holland Estate, the driver of a silver Suzuki Swift who was headed in the opposite direction overtook a line of traffic and hit Stewart. The driver did not stop.

Police say they have not been able to ascertain the registration number of the vehicle.

Stewart was taken to Black River Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The Lacovia Police are investigating the incident.

