15-y-o accused of killing stepfather during dispute

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A 15-year-old student is now in police custody following the fatal stabbing of his stepfather in Clarendon on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Conroy Morgan.

Reports are that a dispute developed between Morgan and his stepson, a student of Foga High school in the parish, when the teenager allegedly used a knife to stab Morgan.

The incident occurred about 7:30 pm.

Morgan was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The teenager was arrested shortly after.

More details soon.