15-y-o boy charged with shopkeeper's murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the August 22 murder of 56-year-old shopkeeper Paula Raphael of Unity Lane, Kingston 13.

Reports are that about 11:15 am, Raphael was sweeping her yard when she was approached by the teen who shot her several times.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday, September 1 and charged on Wednesday, September 8.

His court date is being finalised.

Read: UPDATE: 56-y-o shopkeeper murdered in Kingston 13