15-y-o flees as gunmen kill mother in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Stacy-Ann Clarke, a resident of Lindos Hill in Westmoreland, was shot dead by unknown assailants in her community early Wednesday morning.

The Westmoreland police are reporting that Clarke heard sounds outside he house minutes after midnight and went to investigate when she observed that men were in the yard. She rushed back inside her house and started shouting for murder. Her 15-year-old son who lives with her ran and she was later shot dead inside the house.

Superintendent Robert Gordon, Commander of the Westmoreland police said there are no leads currently but the police are pursuing a few theories.

According to data from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, up to May 19 this year, the parish recorded 33 murders — five more than the corresponding period last year.

While there is a roughly 18 per cent increase in murders, shootings rose by 57 per cent during the period, moving from 30 as at May 19, 2020 to 47 over the corresponding period this year.

Last month, the parish was rocked by an increase in gun attacks, which left at least six people dead over a three-day span.

Rosalee Wood