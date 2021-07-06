15-y-o held with firearm in bag

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 15-year-old boy was charged following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Shooters Hill, Harbour View, Kingston on Monday.

The police said that the teen was walking along the roadway about 3:25 pm, when he ran upon seeing the lawmen.

He was accosted and searched and a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol and six 9mm cartridges were found in a bag he was carrying on his back.

He was taken into custody where he was charged.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.