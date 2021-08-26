15-y-o in custody for double murder

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The police say they have arrested a 15-year-old boy who was implicated in the double murder of a couple and the injury of man at their home in Westmoreland.

Lawmen said shortly after 3:00 am, on Tuesday, July 13 armed men reportedly broke in and opened gunfire, hitting 19-year-old Chrissan Brooks and 22-year-old Anthony Godfrey, and another man while they were sleeping.

The police said that the three people were taken to hospital where Brooks and Godfrey were pronounced dead. The other man was admitted in stable condition.

The teen was arrested on Thursday during an operation along Ricketts Street, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

The juvenile's court date is being finalised for him to face the court to answer to multiple charges.