15-year-old Kemba Lewis missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica - An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Kemba Lewis of McLaughlin Avenue, Kingston 8 who has been missing since Tuesday, February 15.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (five feet six inches) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring Police are that about 1:30 pm, Kemba was last seen at home and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kemba Lewis is asked to contact the Constant Spring at 876-924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.