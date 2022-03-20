15-year-old Shawnalee Small reported missing

15-year-old Shawnalee Small reported missingSunday, March 20, 2022
ST MARY, Jamaica - Fifteen-year-old Shawnalee Small of Preston Hill, St Mary, has been missing since Wednesday, March 16.
She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (five-feet three-inches) tall.
Reports from the Port Maria Police are that Shawnalee was last seen about 5:00 pm, in the community, wearing a brown blouse and a multi-colored shorts. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shawnalee Small is asked to contact the Port Maria Police at 876-994-2223, the 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.
