15-year-old Shawnalee Small reported missing

ST MARY, Jamaica - Fifteen-year-old Shawnalee Small of Preston Hill, St Mary, has been missing since Wednesday, March 16.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (five-feet three-inches) tall.

Reports from the Port Maria Police are that Shawnalee was last seen about 5:00 pm, in the community, wearing a brown blouse and a multi-colored shorts. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shawnalee Small is asked to contact the Port Maria Police at 876-994-2223, the 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.