15-year-old Tyreka Smith missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Tyreka Smith of West Gate, St James who has been missing since Sunday, April 18.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Barnett Street Police are that about 8:00 am, Tyreka was last seen at home dressed in a pink dress and a pair of white shoes. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Tyreka Smith is being asked to contact the Barnett Street Police at 876-952-2333, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.